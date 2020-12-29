2020 was horrible. Here’s how each zodiac sign can make 2021 less of a dumpster fire

What color candle do you need and what should you wear to ring in the new year with luck and love?

After a year as difficult and surprising as 2020, we must prepare for what 2021 brings us. All signs, without exception, should clean both your home and your office or business on the last day of the year. You should start by cleaning your home, throwing away, giving away, selling or donating everything that you do not use or that affects your aura. This cleaning must be done with water to which you must add salt to purify, ammonia, basil, spearmint, spurge, mint, rosemary and sage. You can also add a little perfume, rose petals and ice cubes. Clean from back to front, towards the front door of your home. Pray, invoke as you do this cleansing, wishing that 2021 is a year that brings much health, love and peace.

ARIES

(March 21 - April 19)

For Aries, of the element fire, a red candle and red flowers are recommended. On the night of Dec. 31, you should wear something red. Accessorize your wardrobe with a diamond, carnelian or zirconia. In a fireproof container, place three squares of camphor with a little incense and walk with great care and protection for the heat, going through all the rooms of your home. While doing this tour, pray, talk with Almighty God, wishing for an abundance of health and well-being for you and yours. Prepare a container with water, a little red wine, rose petals and a little honey. When you bathe, pour this water that you have prepared over you and you will be ready for miracles to occur in your life in the year 2021.

TAURUS

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is a sign that belongs to the earth element and its lucky color is green or brown. To say goodbye to this difficult year 2020 and receive 2021, you must dress in these colors or use an accessory that has one of these colors. Wear a jade, an emerald or a green stone. At an intersection or crossroads, with great care and caution, toss four coins for luck with money. For your good luck bath mix in a container water, mint, a little beer, valerian, vanilla, roses or rose perfume. You should also place a bouquet of your favorite flowers in the living room of your home. You can use carnations, also a basket with fruits, grapes and sweets, in addition to lighting a green candle for prosperity.

GEMINI

(May 21 - June 20)

For those born under the sign of Gemini, of the air element and ruled by the planet Mercury, we recommend that they dress in yellow or gold to receive 2021, with great faith in God that it will be a better year than 2020. In your bathwater you should add patchouli, cinnamon and gardenias or gardenia perfume for your final bath of the year. For the night of Dec. 31, you must use at least one of your lucky stones as a lucky charm, such as turquoise for love, pearl for money, yellow topaz for health, a citrine or aquamarine. At midnight, toast with a glass of champagne or sparkling wine and at the end, break the glass as a symbol that you are breaking all the negative and painful things that happened to you in the year and wish that the year 2021 be one full of health, love and peace.

CANCER

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is ruled by the Moon and its element is water. Make a list of all the negatives that you experienced in 2020 and throw it into a body of water, river, sea or lake. Little crab, your lucky color for the night of Dec. 31 is white and you should wear a silver accessory. For luck in 2021, fill a container with water, white flower petals such as lilies or their perfume, jasmine or their perfume, vanilla and white wine. When bathing, pour this water over yourself. Place in some part of your residence a figure or photo of a house and light a white candle wishing you could have that property. If you already have your home, ask that health, peace, harmony and love reign in it.

LEO

(July 23 - Aug. 22)

On Dec. 31, make a list of everything negative that happened to you in 2020, and in a fireproof container and taking all precautions, burn it in its entirety. At night, light an orange candle, your color of good luck. Your sign is ruled by the Sun, so you should wear gold or a gold-colored accessory. Your wardrobe should be orange or have pops of this color. It would be ideal for you to wear a peridot or a tiger’s eye (either a ring or an earring) so that in the year 2021, romance and happiness come to your life. You should add orange blossom cologne, champagne, sage and the perfume of your choice to your bathwater.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

To say goodbye to the year 2020, make a list of everything bad that happened to you in the year and bury it, either in the yard or in a pot with earth. Bury everything you suffered and prepare for the best in 2021. Ring in the new year with a light brown or earth-colored dress or accessory. On the night of the 31st, you should accessorize with quartz or stones of your sign, which are white or pink quartz, malachite or red jasper. Sow a seed of the plant that you like the most as a symbol of the new life that you are going to begin in 2021. When you bathe, prepare a container with water to which you can add gardenia extract, parsley, marjoram, star anise, cologne made from roses and honey. Wish the new year to be one of great luck, prosperity and health.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

To say goodbye to this difficult year 2020, light incense and take a tour of your entire home to eliminate all the bad things that happened in 2020 and be ready to receive blessings in 2021. For good luck, bathe in pink rose petals, violet fragrances or a little of your favorite perfume. You must dress in pink, blue or green or with an accessory of at least one of these colors to ring in the new year. As an accessory you can use an opal or an emerald. At midnight light a pink and a white candle to Our Lady of the Rosary so that special miracle you are looking forward to will come true in 2021.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

To say goodbye to this terrible year 2020, dress in black during the day, and before the sun sets, take off those black clothes, tear them up or cut them with scissors so that you can destroy everything bad that happened to you in the year. Put it in a garbage bag and throw it out of your home. Then take a bath and add red carnations, red wine, perfume or geranium flowers and valerian to your bathwater. On the night of the 31st, you should dress in cheerful, striking and dramatic colors, like red, so that you look different. Before midnight, light a red and a white candle and pray three Our Fathers and three Hail Marys for peace at home and that all your wishes are fulfilled in this new year.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

On the 31st, at the time that is most convenient for you, make your list of everything bad that happened in 2020 and with great caution you burn it to say goodbye to this difficult year. Choose a blue or red dress or wear accessories in these colors for the night of the 31st. Make a small altar to Saint Bárbara Bendita, light a red candle for her and put a glass of red wine and red carnations on her. Get a figure of an elephant and place it with the tail towards the front door so that in 2021 peace, health, love and prosperity enter your home. Prepare a fruit basket in which you can put bananas, grapes, strawberries, apples and any fruit of your choice and offer them to God so that abundance may come to your home. Your bathwater should be scented with lavender, honeysuckle flower or perfume, gardenias, orange blossoms, lemon and orange. Wish this new year 2021 to be one full of love and peace.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

On the 31st, bury your list of everything negative that happened to you in this terrible year 2020 in order to prepare yourself to receive the new year 2021. As an amulet to receive the new year, use your lucky stones that are onyx, obsidian, jet or garnet combined with diamonds or zircons. Your bath should have coconut water, sea water, mineral water, citron and perfume. Your wardrobe to receive the new year must be white or pearl or have details of these colors. Wear a red ribbon tied to your waist (underneath your clothes) to ward off all the negative in the next year 2021. You must eat all 12 grapes that night and every time you eat one, make a wish.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

To say goodbye to the year 2020, burn incense to eliminate all the negative that happened in your life. To receive 2021, light white, purple, blue candles, sandalwood or sage and copal incense. Add extract or cologne of violets, cinnamon, honey, five teaspoons of black sugar and sandalwood oil to your bathwater. That night wear purple, lilac or red or accessories with these colors. As a dessert for the evening dinner prepare a cake based on liqueur, it must have five different liqueurs. As you eat your piece of cake, ask your beings of light to sweeten your life throughout the year 2021.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 - March 20)

You must throw a list of everything negative that happened to you this year into a river, the sea or a lake. To receive the new year 2021 you must add a little sea water, salt and indigo, mistletoe, chrysanthemum petals, lilies and lots of jasmine perfume to your bathwater. On the night of the 31st you should wear white, lilac, purple or violet, the colors of high spirituality that vibrate with the seventh chakra. At the very least wear an accessory with these colors. For your protection in the new year you should use a moonstone, a turquoise, coral or aquamarine. Make an offering to your deity or saint of your devotion by lighting it with a candle, placing flowers and also some fruits. At midnight, you should pour some holy water outside your home and pray for those who are no longer physically with you. Spread a few drops of liquor in your surroundings so that good luck reigns in the new year 2021.