Borat’s ‘daughter’ was just in Miami — but didn’t go to any hotel rooms with Giuliani

Maria Bakalova may not be a household name (yet) but you probably remember her star turn in “Borat 2” earlier this year.

The Bulgarian actress played Tutar, the daughter of the title character, fictional Kazakh journalist Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen).

In the mockumentary, Tutar memorably hosted Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, who thought she was 15, in her hotel room. The former NYC mayor seemingly (and embarrassingly) dug into his trousers while lying down on the bed as Tutar tried to remove his microphone.

While the world watched Giuliani make a fool of himself on the international stage, Bakalova has been quietly gaining praise for her performance.

On Friday, she celebrated her New York Film Critic Best Supporting Actress win at Swan Miami in the Design District.

Insiders tell Miami.com the 24 year old was surprised with a sign that read “Congrats Maria” and the restaurant’s signature Birthday Party dessert, a giant Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie with sparklers.

As for Giuliani, nope, no nominations for him.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
