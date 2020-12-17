Gabrielle Union’s orange juice ad didn’t go over too well. Here’s why it was pulled

Gabrielle Union Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Talk about a little marketing hiccup.

Gabrielle Union was forced to pull down an Instagram post after appearing in a campaign for Tropicana.

The orange juice company was forced to apologize after ads touting mixing their product with alcohol hit a sour note with sobriety activists.

Union, along with actors Molly Sims and Jerry O’Connell appeared in the spots, showing parents how to deal with stress by hiding booze around the house. The hashtag: #TakeAMimoment.

In a since deleted Tweet, the Chicago based company apparently geared the campaign toward many of those under duress in 2020: “Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself - wherever and whenever - with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana.”

Martha Duke, spokeswoman for sobriety support network Recovering Out Loud, told Page Six, “The two biggest red flags someone has an alcohol problem is hiding the consumption from others, and relying on alcohol to get through the day.”

Union and the others were reportedly outfitted with alcohol-filled refrigerators disguised as household staples like hampers and in Union’s case, a vanity.

The wine entrepreneur’s spot shows her in a robe sneaking into her bathroom to mix up an adult beverage or two. Hubby Dwyane Wade was not in the ad with the star; he’s ironically pitching alcohol free Budweiser.

Union’s post has since been deleted, and Tropicana issued an apology on social media.

“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign,” the company wrote. “The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make light of the struggles of addiction.”

There will be no “further activity” in support of the campaign, it concluded.