Victoria’s Secret model on her risque pregnancy shoot: I’m in ‘awe’ of my body

Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova Miami.com file

Wow, hello, baby.

Karolina Kurkova posted her pregnancy in a big way.

On Instagram, the Victoria’s Secret model is entirely nude, placing her hands strategically over her chest and nether regions, her bump on full display.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming arrival of a new baby in our family,” wrote the Miami resident who has two boys, age 5 and 11, with husband Archie Drury.

“Thank you so much for all the warm wishes. We couldn’t be happier or more excited for this new addition and special time!”

Kurkova talked to Glamour about how different this pregnancy is from her first two.

The reason the 36-year-old Czech went bare is that she now feels in awe of what her body can “do and endure.”

“Pregnancy is such a special, magical moment,” Kurkova told the magazine. “Your body goes through so many changes — some you like and some you don’t — to build a human being with a heart, with a mind, with a personality.”

This shot, reminiscent of Demi Moore’s famed 1991 Vanity Fair cover, is the catwalker’s first belly on display photo.

“Twenty-one years of modeling, documenting my entire life in photographs, but I’ve never wanted to do pregnancy photos because I never felt beautiful showing my pregnancy belly,” said the face mask entrepreneur. “It’s sad when I think about it.”

We can’t wait for the gender reveal, Kar.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
