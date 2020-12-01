Did Carlos Ponce just get married in ‘secret’? He posted a cryptic throwback

Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce

Throwback...Tuesday.

Carlos Ponce fans may have known this all along, but how many people are aware that he was in a big time TV star in the ’90s?

Ponce reminded the Internet this week by posting a clip from his days on “Seventh Heaven.”

The beloved series followed a strict reverend and his wife living in the fictional town of Glenoak, California, and their seven kids.

A young Jessica Biel played their daughter Mary, who weds Ponce’s character, also named Carlos, a former drug dealer, in a quickie wedding.

The telenovela star’s Insta clip on Monday showed the scene when the secret newlyweds came out to her conservative family.

“MATRIMONIO SECRETO de Carlos,” he wrote. “7th Heaven fans... here’s a timely throwback!”

The Miami resident is currently engaged to TV personality Karina Banda. Was this a clue? Hmm.

Why did he write “timely?” So many questions.

Because he couldn’t be talking about Biel, who is famously married to Justin Timberlake.

The 38-year-old was written off the family friendly show in 2004 reportedly after the actress started to rebel against her good girl persona, she has said.

Ponce, 48, went on to star in various soaps and had a few big screen hits such as “Couples Retreat.”

According to Hola! the actor’s new role is that of hubby/esposo, so, congrats!

The Spanish magazine features the couple on the cover, reporting they got married in an “intimate” ceremony on July 30 in Florida. Ponce’s two daughters with ex Veronica Rubio were in attendance, the publication adds.

“We are super happy,” Banda says in the article.

