Pitbull saves 2020 by jamming at the Latin Grammys with Miami first responders

Pitbull FTW.

We can always count on Mr. 305 for elevating his beloved Miami when times are tough.

During Thursday night’s Latin Grammy Awards on Univision, Pit took the stage with first responders paying homage to those who fought on the front end during the months long coronavirus crisis.

“It is my pleasure to recognize a group of musical lovers, folks that love music and are real, real-life heroes,” Pitbull said. “They dreamed of being rock stars, playing full stadiums. They represent a larger group, though, of individuals all around the world, who day after day sacrifice their lives for a safer world.”

The song Pit chose was naturally “I Believe That We Will Win,” which came out right around the lockdown back in April.

So who were those local rock stars jamming in the background? Capt. Eddy Alarcon, Lt. Troy Maness and firefighter Adrian Ballard of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the agency said before the telecast.

“Through the power of music, and geared up with guitars and vocals, MDFR’s firefighters will bring the MDFR touch to the 305 representing our department with pride,” the statement said. “Dale!”

Having front line workers double as the talent wasn’t the only major standout at this year’s Latin Grammys.

Shot in Miami, the show was a mix of in-person as well as virtual performances. There was no live audience nor red carpet. All COVID-19 safety precautions were taken into account to “protect everyone during rehearsal and the event,” the organization said in a statement, including masks, social distancing and testing.

Another emotional highlight was J Balvin, wearing a white jacket with a bleeding heart singing ‘Rojo’ under two giant hands praying.

“My heart breaks and I pray for the world,” crooned the reggaetonero whose “Colores” received Best Urban Album. “Our hearts are bleeding. We all need to unite.”

The music star accepted the prize in a mask, 2020 style.