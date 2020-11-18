‘Disrespectful’: Cocaine queen’s son complains JLo is ignoring his advice about film

Jennifer López Getty Images for IFP

We are so sure that Jennifer Lopez will not care a lick, but here goes.

The superstar entertainer has signed on to play the so-called Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco in the biopic “The Godmother.”

The upcoming movie will focus on the “queenpin” of a Colombian cartel who reigned over the violent drug scene in the so-called Cocaine Cowboy Wars in the 1970s and ‘80s. It’s estimated that La Madrina — as she was also known — was responsible for up to 2,000 murders while moving coke from Medellin to Miami and beyond.

Blanco was assassinated on Sept. 3, 2012, at the age of 69, so there’s no way Lopez can model herself after the actual person.

But the late woman’s son, Michael Corleone Blanco, is saying that he has some advice, if only Lopez would pick up the phone.

“I just find it more than a tad offensive that they would try to do something without consulting me and my family, the remaining Blancos,” the South Florida resident told the Daily Mail. “What I find highly disrespectful though are these Hollywood elites trying to replicate the story for a movie, based on individuals who are alive or passed away, without reaching out.”

The VH1 personality went on to say that he made attempts to reach the star as far as back as 2016 when talk of the movie was first began, but again, zilch.

“We have emailed over eight lawyers in connection with the movie,” complained The “Cartel Crew” star. “Nothing. It’s offensive.”

You’ll have to excuse JLo. The 51-year-old entertainer is pretty busy these days, with a DSW shoe collection, a beauty line, two kids and wedding to plan with Alex Rodriguez. Oh, and she just picked up The People’s Icon of 2020 award during Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards, partially for her amazing Super Bowl performance, so yeah.

Maybe she’ll get back to you real soon.