‘A complete shock.’ This ‘Bachelorette’ couple split and are ditching their Miami home

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Television personalities Ashley Herbert (L) and J.P. Rosenbaum attend Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum Celebrate Brancott Estate Chill Houron on May 21, 2013 in New York City. Courtesy Brancott Estate

Divorce is never easy, but when it’s in the ABC “Bachelorette” franchise spotlight, even worse.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum looked like they were going to make it. But it’s 2020, so honestly, no big surprise when the couple announced their split last month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, JP and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” wrote the 35- year-old pediatric dentist on Oct. 14 with a picture of them slow dancing. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

But, hey, at least the whole co-parenting thing is going well.

The two share custody of Ford, 6, and Essex, who just turned 4 during a weekend blowout attended by both parents.

Rosenbaum also appeared to be on the same page about the shock split, saying that he and Hebert, who picked him out of all her suitors during season seven of “The Bachelorette” in 2011, were no longer compatible.

“While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while,” wrote the 43-year-old businessman who works in construction.

Rosenbaum wants Bachelorette Nation folks to know that neither party was having an affair.

“Please, please, please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” wrote the New Yorker. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Even more sad news: The couple will not continue to live in South Florida.

People reports the exes are selling their 2,890-square-foot Pinecrest home for $1,149,000, listed with Sotheby’s.

The listing says the status for the four bedroom spread is pending, so you may not want to bother scheduling a look-see.