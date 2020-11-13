Miami Herald Logo
Kodak Black just saved Thanksgiving for these South Florida families — from prison

Kodak Black
Kodak Black Miami Herald file AP

Kodak Black is making nice-nice again, from behind bars.

Back in May, the rapper helped fifth graders from Pinewood Elementary School in North Lauderdale get their money back from a nixed field trip to Washington, D.C.

Now Black, who is incarcerated at USP Thomson outside Chicago on weapons charges, provided more than 1,000 turkeys on Wednesday for families in Pompano Beach, where he grew up.

Black dropped about $15,000 of his own coin on the frozen birds, which were put in to people’s trunks at a drive-through event outside the E. Pat Larkins Community Center.

“It worked out great,” his lawyer Bradford Cohen told the Miami Herald. “Families lined up and were happy.”

Black was transferred from Big Sandy Penitentiary in Kentucky last month after complaining about the poor conditions.

Cohen says the 23-year-old entertainer is much happier with this current location.

“It’s still prison, though,” the Fort Lauderdale lawyer said.

You can keep up with the “Tunnel Vision” singer — who recently dropped a new album called “Bill Israel,” with hip hoppers like Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty — because he tweets frequently.

Black’s latest post was Thursday, stanning for Boca Raton native Ariana Grande.

Cohen says his famous client sends letters to his manager, who controls the account.

Black will be serving his time until August 2022. Let’s hope for his sake the prison’s turkey dinner is decent.

