COVID brought them closer: This PR power couple just got married after 23 years

They did it.

It only took two decades plus for Tara Solomon and Nick D’Annunzio to say “I do.”

Like a fine wine, this local power couple just got better with age.

“After 23 years we decided to make it official,” said D’Annunzio. “And, no, it’s not a shotgun wedding!”

Apparently, quarantine brought them closer together.

“With COVID, we just fell more in love,” said the groom. “We’ve really enjoyed our time at home further connecting, cooking my family’s Italian recipes and doing projects together. We found so many blessings during this crazy time.”

The two publicists, who run Tara Ink public relations company in Miami Beach, met at now-defunct nightclub The Shadow Lounge in the late 1990s.

They “walked down the aisle” at their Miami Beach apartment; the ceremony was officiated by Miami Judge Vivienne Del Rio.

A handful of guests were in attendance. Yes, all got tested for coronavirus beforehand, 2020 style.

“It was 100 percent COVID-free safe space,” said D’Annunzio. “We sent our private nurse to everyone’s home 48 hours before the wedding and we had her also doing rapid test as people entered.”

The theme of the wedding was 1960s; first dance was to the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Mrs. Robinson.”

“I’m such a lucky man I got to marry the love of my life and also my best friend,” said the Philly native of his wife who was born in Fort Myers.

Solomon was the Miami Herald’s former “Queen of the Night” columnist. Tara Ink, which turns 20 this January, has a wide client roster including hotels, clothing, jewelry and restaurants.

The D’Annunzios are currently honeymooning in Tulum, Mexico.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
