The Miami wedding is OFF: Lamar Odom’s fiancee just ended their engagement.

Return the gifts to Bed, Bath and Beyond and send an email to Rent the Runway, because the wedding is off.

Lamar Odom and his fiancée Sabrina Parr have called it quits.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr, 34, posted Wednesday night on Instagram. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

In all seriousness, Parr implies Odom, who turns 41 on Friday, may be dabbling in bad habits again. The former Los Angeles Lakers player almost died after an overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, while still married to Khloe Kardashian.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs,” wrote the Cleveland native. “I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Odom proposed to the local wellness coach at Prime 112 almost exactly a year to the day of their breakup, on Nov. 11, 2019.

A Miami wedding was planned for two years later exactly, Nov. 11, 2021, they announced with matching Save the Date cards in August. He chose the sunny location, Hollywood Life reports.

All pictures of Odom, who played with the Miami Heat from 2003-04, seemed to have vanished from Parr’s Instagram. The NBA vet still has their engagement pic up, and as of a month ago, was helping to promote the fitness buff’s e-book, “The Natural Body Guide.”

