‘I’m coming home!’: This new morning anchor at WSVN is a familiar face for Miami

Breaking news alert: There’s a new morning anchor in town, Miami.

Vanessa Borge makes her official debut on WSVN in December, the station announced.

OK, she’s not really a new face. The University of Florida grad is a Miami native who attended Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and spent nine years doing the reporter thing at CBS4.

Borge was named co-anchor of “Today in Florida,” replacing Christine Cruz, who is relocating to North Carolina after 24 years on the job.

Borge, who most recently co-anchored “Good Day LA” in Los Angeles, joins Diana Diaz, Alex de Armas and meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez on the desk.

The Emmy winner’s day will start early: “Today in Florida” airs from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays.

We know of at least two people who are very happy.

On Monday, Borge, 33, posted an Instagram video of her parents on Facetime when she told them about her job offer.

“I’m coming home!” she yelled into the phone as they screamed and laughed.

“For those of you who have commented, ‘Your parents must be so excited!’ You’re not wrong.”