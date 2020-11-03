Miami Herald Logo
‘I’m coming home!’: This new morning anchor at WSVN is a familiar face for Miami

Vanessa Borge

Breaking news alert: There’s a new morning anchor in town, Miami.

Vanessa Borge makes her official debut on WSVN in December, the station announced.

OK, she’s not really a new face. The University of Florida grad is a Miami native who attended Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and spent nine years doing the reporter thing at CBS4.

Borge was named co-anchor of “Today in Florida,” replacing Christine Cruz, who is relocating to North Carolina after 24 years on the job.

Borge, who most recently co-anchored “Good Day LA” in Los Angeles, joins Diana Diaz, Alex de Armas and meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez on the desk.

MOOD THANK YOU for all the love! How I wish I could meet all of you, our amazing @foxla viewers, in person before I go! Just know that YOU are the reason I have a passion for this career. It’s YOUR stories, YOUR lives, YOUR voices I try to amplify. Thank you for entrusting me with them. So damn grateful for YOU! And to all of you who have texted, called, sent messages, THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I’m on cloud 9 right now! #WSVN #MorningAnchor #MiamiBound

The Emmy winner’s day will start early: “Today in Florida” airs from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays.

For those of you who have commented “Your parents must be so excited!”...you’re not wrong.

We know of at least two people who are very happy.

On Monday, Borge, 33, posted an Instagram video of her parents on Facetime when she told them about her job offer.

“I’m coming home!” she yelled into the phone as they screamed and laughed.

“For those of you who have commented, ‘Your parents must be so excited!’ You’re not wrong.”

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
