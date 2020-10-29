Ex Miami Heat star Chris Bosh is a music producer now. Check out his new tracks

Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh speaks during a ceremony to retire his number at halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on March 26, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Chris Bosh is all about reinvention: He’s jumping into the music game now.

The former Miami Heat star, who won the NBA title in 2012 and 2013 as part of the Heat’s “Big 3” with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is a big-time producer now. The 36-year-old power player, who retired in 2016 due to recurring health issues, started a record label called Daddy Jack.

The label’s first song is “I Want It All,” with rapper Deezie Brown. Not to be confused with the Queen classic of this same name, this track is a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020. In the mix are recordings of actual games the Los Angeles Lakers legend played as well as lyrics about the life of a baller.

Bosh, who releases Daddy Jack’s second song called “Intimate” at midnight Friday, decided to switch gears from sports to the charts when reality came calling.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I started getting into it once I saw that there was a definite finish line to my career,” said the Miami resident, who also plays a little guitar. “After my first bout with blood blots, I realized that I have to find that other thing that I love and then I started making music.”

Diehard Bosh fans may recall he already threw down a collab with Gucci Mane and Rico Love on 2017’s “Miss My Woe.”

So how was the transition gone from a basketball court to a recording studio?

“The big difference is the lack of physical interaction, he joked. “You don’t have to wrestle, you don’t have to box out and take charges.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Bosh also has another gig as the pandemic wears on: home school teacher and chef.

“We have really fallen into creating family traditions now,” said the married father who has four school age kids with wife Adrienne. “Every Saturday we barbecue and set the table and everyone eats together. It has been really tough, but my wife and kids have handled it amazingly well. My new name is Principal Bosh.”