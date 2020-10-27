The City Girls have a famous superfan: Sasha Obama. Check out her now deleted TikTok

The City Girls have a superfan: Sasha Obama.

The onetime first daughter got quite a bit of attention over the weekend after lip syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” featuring the the local rapping duo.

Lyrics include: “Uh, [f--- n----], I don’t wanna hear it (Nah) / Ain’t talkin’ the bag, I cover my ears / I hop in the Lamb’, I’m switchin’ the gears.”

The TikTok video was a hoot, but has since been deleted; of course, there are screenshots. So many screenshots.

At least JT got to see it, and retweeted her girl with a happy heart-eye emoji.

Obama is currently a sophomore at the University of Michigan but doing her studies from home like many students in lockdown.

The video was apparently shot with her friend with the TikTok handle @cakethatmsg, who may or may not be currently under surveillance by the Secret Service.

We’re not entirely sure where mom was, but dad’s been busy stumping for his old VP.

