The City Girls have a famous superfan: Sasha Obama. Check out her now deleted TikTok
The City Girls have a superfan: Sasha Obama.
The onetime first daughter got quite a bit of attention over the weekend after lip syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” featuring the the local rapping duo.
Lyrics include: “Uh, [f--- n----], I don’t wanna hear it (Nah) / Ain’t talkin’ the bag, I cover my ears / I hop in the Lamb’, I’m switchin’ the gears.”
The TikTok video was a hoot, but has since been deleted; of course, there are screenshots. So many screenshots.
At least JT got to see it, and retweeted her girl with a happy heart-eye emoji.
Obama is currently a sophomore at the University of Michigan but doing her studies from home like many students in lockdown.
The video was apparently shot with her friend with the TikTok handle @cakethatmsg, who may or may not be currently under surveillance by the Secret Service.
We’re not entirely sure where mom was, but dad’s been busy stumping for his old VP.
