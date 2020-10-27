‘Change is on the move’: Common just gave a live concert in Wynwood to make us vote

Common concert in Wynwood

Common came to play.

The rapper born born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr. is tirelessly trying to get the word out to vote. The earlier the better.

Common did the rounds in Florida over the weekend, spreading the word (and the gospel).

On Saturday, the 48-year-old Chicago native appeared in a virtual rally called “Vote With Us” and simulcast across YouTube, and a Souls to the Polls live event in Jacksonville.

On Sunday, Common participated in another early voting event at Martin Memorial AME Church in Perrine.

“It’s a blessed and beautiful Sunday. There’s no place I’d rather be than in South Dade, Florida,” said the “Wanted” actor. “You encouraging people to go out and vote is an act of letting God work through you.”

It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in South Dade, Florida at a special ‘Souls To The Polls’ event before folks went to go #Vote. pic.twitter.com/DqslVAbUbP — COMMON (@common) October 25, 2020

While he was canvassing around Miami, Common stopped to talk to a few locals on the street: ”Listening to these brothers made me want to do even more so they could feel a part of what’s going on and feel the benefits of it,” wrote the entertainer. “I understand where they’re coming from but change is on the move right now and we’re all a part of it.”

That night, Common hit up the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood.

“The Light” singer took the stage for about an hour belting out some of his hottest tracks, says an attendee while a masked audience of about 70 clapped and danced. (No sign of gf Tiffany Haddish, though.)

Common dedicated part of the show to the trailblazers who made sure we were all able to pull the lever.

“It was my first concert in eight months,” said photographer Manny Hernandez who added that people were respectful of socially distancing. “It felt nice and it was a great show.”

In early voting so far, roughly 2 million people in Florida have cast their ballots. The rest sent in a mail-in ballot.