We’re not crying, you’re crying. Watch Enrique Iglesias tear up at surreal awards show

Enrique Iglesias at the Latin Billboard Awards
Enrique Iglesias at the Latin Billboard Awards Telemundo

We’re all a little emotional right now.

Civil unrest, the presidential election, the endless pandemic.

Enrique Iglesias showed how human he is Wednesday night during a Telemundo broadcast of the Billboard Latin Music Awards at the BB&T Center.

The 45 year old pop singer was presented with Top Latin Artist of All Time by colega/frequent collaborator Pitbull whom he thanked in his acceptance speech.

“He’s a writer, composer, singer, performer,” Iglesias said of the iconic rapper. “He’s a living legend and it’s a true honor to call him my friend and my dog. He is music.”

The Madrid native, surrounded by a (mostly) mask wearing audience, welled up during his speech, which he said he did not prepare beforehand. In his adorable Castilian accent, Iglesias spoke from his heart.

“I want everyone who is here tonight to have a good time. I also want to tell all of my fans thank you for everything in the passage of my career,” said the father of two, wearing his signature cap. “I miss you so much, and to all of you who are watching from home, take care.”

Mr. 305 smiled from a distance; there was no hugging or high-fiving as in raucous years past. Surreal, to say the least.

While this was one of the more tear-inducing moments of the evening, other highlights included Ozuna appearing with his two small kids and Maluma belting out “Gracias” from atop a piano.

Biggest winner of the night? Daddy Yankee, who went home with a whopping seven awards. The reggaeton star also presented local crooner Luis Fonsi with the Song of the Decade for (you guessed it) “Despacito.”

From a distance, of course.

For the complete list of winners, go to Telemundo.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
