The crib is lit: This Pitbull lullaby album is here to put your baby to sleep

Love Pitbull? Now your baby will, too.

If you have an infant who would rather suck on a pacifier or wail for hours than sleep check out this newly dropped album, “Lullaby Renditions of Pitbull.”

The record is the latest from California-based production company Rockabye Baby, co-founded by Lisa Roth, rocker David Lee Roth’s sister.

Roth has already helped take the sounds of such artists as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Metallica and turned them into an, um, gentler version.

In advance of the new record, two over the top cute videos have dropped.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

First up: “Timber,” Mr. 305’s 2013 song featuring Kesha. It was the lead single from Pitbull’s wildly popular “Meltdown” EP.

The original video with actual humans was shot at Davie’s Round Up Country Western Bar. In this Renditions animated video, an adorable teddy bear dons a cowboy hat and rides a horse and does Miami stuff like drive his boat surrounded by palm trees.

For the “Give Me Everything” video, you see the Miami Beach entrance sign and the same bear spinning tunes at the club with some of his snuggly pals waiting in line behind a velvet rope at Club 305.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Other hot Pit hits that get the baby remix will make bedtime the time of their little lives: Think “Fireball,” “Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor),” “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” and “Don’t Stop the Party.”

So what does the man himself think of all this?

The SLAM founder, 39, is not directly involved with this project, as it is a licensing deal, says a Rockabye Baby spokeswoman, so no comment. But c’mon who wouldn’t think animated plushies getting lit is cute? Now we just need to teach the bear the word, “Dale.” Or maybe his signature howl? That’s nice and relaxing for crib time.