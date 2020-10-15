Yassss Miami, your favorite blood spatter expert-slash-serial killer is back: Dexter

He’s back, and we predict he’s gonna slay.

We’re talking about Miami’s favorite vigilante/serial killer, Dexter Morgan.

Michael C. Hall is set to reprise the role he made so famous back in the day in a 10-episode revival on Showtime.

The series, which ended with the troubled protagonist faking his death and moving out west to become a lumberjack, will begin production this winter. It is unclear whether the gory yet beloved show will again be set in South Florida, where Morgan was a blood spatter expert for the Miami-Dade Metro Police Department.

By day, our deeply troubled hero gathered evidence on suspects, then later he hunted them down in his signature tight T-shirt, offed them in creative fashion while they begged for mercy bound in plastic wrap . He would then take a droplet of their blood as souvenir.

Many tropical exteriors were shot all over Dade County, though production was primarily in Los Angeles. Back when Dex was on the scene, smartphones weren’t exactly the thing they are now. So we can’t wait to see our guy do techie stuff, like say, Facetime his victims while playing judge, jury and executioner.

Is Miami ready for a reboot of this magnificently creepy show? Hell to the yeah. We need more escapism home entertainment as the pandemic continues.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime president of entertainment said in a statement on Wednesday. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.”

As for returning cast members, don’t expect to see Hall’s ex wife, Jennifer Carpenter, reprise her role as Debra Morgan, the killer’s sister and best friend. She died in the last season (eight) of a massive stroke after being shot and Dex sent her out to sea.

Or did he?

So many questions. And we are here for all of them.

By fall of 2021 may not have a vaccine yet, but we’ll have “Dexter.”