Another star from this new Univision show just came down with COVID. That makes 3

“Covid-19 got me.”

That’s how Melina Leon announced her coronavirus diagnosis to fans on Tuesday.

The Puerto Rican singer is currently a contestant on Univision’s “Tu Cara Mi Suena” (Your Face Looks Familiar), a reality competition in which celebrity contestants impersonate other famous singers.

Earlier this month, another contestant, Colombian singer Llane, also tested positive for COVID.

Just as recent as Sunday night’s show, Leon had received high praise from the judges over her spot-on impression of Alejandra Guzman singing “Volverte A Amar” (Loving You Again). But the 47-year-old admitted that she felt winded during rehearsals leading up to the performance.

“This is not a game, please,” she said of the highly contagious illness that has ravaged the entire world for months on end. “I would not wish it on anyone. I can tell you that it’s horrible.”

Unfortunately, Leon is not doing well, and has many of the classic COVID symptoms, which include cough, fever and malaise.

The colossal bad luck for “Tu Cara Mi Suena,” shot in the studios in Doral, doesn’t stop with Leon or Llane.

The latest: On Wednesday, fellow cast member Sandra Echevarria shared her bad news, saying she had tested positive the day before.

Like Leon, the Mexican singer, 35, was shocked about the diagnosis as they all had been very careful.

“The reality is that we don’t know how this bug works or how we grab it,” Echevarria wrote on Instagram, adding she will appear virtually Sunday night.

Her symptoms are less severe than Leon’s, including “fever, back pain, some hoarseness and a very mild cough” with “weakness and a little tachycardia [rapid heartbeat].” Echevarria added that her oxygen levels are “super good,” and overall, she feels “lucky.”

Both women say Univision had been very strict with health and safety protocols, and had been testing cast members regularly.

As for Llane, he didn’t give an update on his health, but posted a video of the 30 year old singing topless in his house, and judging by his tremendo form, and the former Piso 21 singer looks like he’s on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, Univision did not respond to a request for comment but after Llane’s diagnosis, released a statement saying that the Spanish language network’s team members’ health and safety are their “ultimate priority.”