Another star from this new Univision show just came down with COVID. That makes 3

“Covid-19 got me.”

That’s how Melina Leon announced her coronavirus diagnosis to fans on Tuesday.

The Puerto Rican singer is currently a contestant on Univision’s “Tu Cara Mi Suena” (Your Face Looks Familiar), a reality competition in which celebrity contestants impersonate other famous singers.

Earlier this month, another contestant, Colombian singer Llane, also tested positive for COVID.

Just as recent as Sunday night’s show, Leon had received high praise from the judges over her spot-on impression of Alejandra Guzman singing “Volverte A Amar” (Loving You Again). But the 47-year-old admitted that she felt winded during rehearsals leading up to the performance.

El Covid-19 llegó a mi. Agradezco de todo corazón su respaldo y mensajes de apoyo. También a la producción de #TuCaraMeSuenaUS por estar pendiente en todo momento de mi salud . La producción de Univision ha sido muy estricta con los protocolos. La semana pasada nos hicieron la prueba dos veces y aunque salí negativa en ellas, este fin de semana (tercera prueba) salí positiva. Durante los ensayos para interpretar a Alejandra Guzman me sentía asfixiada pero pensé que era algo en el aire que me estaba afectando. Mi intención era hacer un video hoy pero lamentablemente esto me ha dado fuerte. Tengo fiebre, tos y todos los síntomas . Es un proceso doloroso y màs cuando estoy fuera de mi casa y alejada de lo míos. Estoy tomando vitaminas e hidratándome para combatirlo. Esto no es juego por favor tómenlo en serio. No se lo deseo a nadie . Yo siempre salía con mi mascarilla, y considero he tomado todas las precauciones recomendadas por los expertos de salud. Por Favor, esto no es relajo y a todos nos puede dar de diferentes maneras. En mi caso tengo todos los síntomas y les cuento que es horrible. Pero en nombre de mi amado Padre saldré de esto con más fuerzas para estar de vuelta en los escenarios. #tucaramesuenaus - Los amo Melina León

“This is not a game, please,” she said of the highly contagious illness that has ravaged the entire world for months on end. “I would not wish it on anyone. I can tell you that it’s horrible.”

Unfortunately, Leon is not doing well, and has many of the classic COVID symptoms, which include cough, fever and malaise.

@llane se encuentra en casa y no presenta síntomas. Estamos seguros de que estará muy pronto de vuelta en el set de #TuCaraMeSuena.

The colossal bad luck for “Tu Cara Mi Suena,” shot in the studios in Doral, doesn’t stop with Leon or Llane.

The latest: On Wednesday, fellow cast member Sandra Echevarria shared her bad news, saying she had tested positive the day before.

Like Leon, the Mexican singer, 35, was shocked about the diagnosis as they all had been very careful.

“The reality is that we don’t know how this bug works or how we grab it,” Echevarria wrote on Instagram, adding she will appear virtually Sunday night.

Bueno pues no soy mucho de estar compartiendo éstas cosas perooooo por el compromiso que tengo con la gente y con el programa de @tucaramesuenaus les cuento que ayer salí positiva en Covid . Nos parece a todos increíble porque tanto el programa como nosotros hemos tenido TODAS las medidas de precaución. Pero bueno la realidad es que no sabemos cómo funciona éste bicho ni como lo agarramos. Me sigo preparando para poder hacer mi transformación de @lauraleontv el Domingo para todos ustedes de forma virtual. Aquí estoy escuchando la canción. Espero tener voz para el Domingo! Mientras tanto me cuidaré mucho y trataré de dar lo mejor de mi para no fallarles De síntomas: pues ayer tuve algo de calentura, dolor de espalda, algo de ronquera y tos muy leve. Y si se siente algo de asfixia peroooo mis niveles de oxigenación están súper bien. Debilidad y un poco de taquicardia. Dentro de todo me siento afortunada de no sentir nada grave por ahora.

Her symptoms are less severe than Leon’s, including “fever, back pain, some hoarseness and a very mild cough” with “weakness and a little tachycardia [rapid heartbeat].” Echevarria added that her oxygen levels are “super good,” and overall, she feels “lucky.”

Both women say Univision had been very strict with health and safety protocols, and had been testing cast members regularly.

Una noche llena de emociones y de mucho talento. Agradecida y bendecida!!! Amo lo que hago y hago y digo lo que realmente pienso. Aunque se que esto es una "Competencia" siempre haré lo justo. En la vida tenemos que estar dispuestos a ganar y a perder. Excelente Show @tucaramesuenaus Orgullosa de ser parte de este gran elenco de profesionales. Vamo"arriba. #melinaleon #tucaramesmesuenaus #univision #workinghardpaysoff #blessed

As for Llane, he didn’t give an update on his health, but posted a video of the 30 year old singing topless in his house, and judging by his tremendo form, and the former Piso 21 singer looks like he’s on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, Univision did not respond to a request for comment but after Llane’s diagnosis, released a statement saying that the Spanish language network’s team members’ health and safety are their “ultimate priority.”

