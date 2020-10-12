Phil Collins wants his ex wife turned live-in girlfriend to vacate his Miami mansion

Phil and Orianne Collins Miami Herald File

Oh, this is messy. Beyond. Like War of the Roses, 2020 style.

Yes: Apparently, Phil Collins and his ex wife (his third) turned (we think) estranged girlfriend are at odds yet again.

Not only at odds, but we hear that the rocker is trying to evict Orianne Cevey from his Star Island mansion, four years after the once contentious exes reunited, TMZ first reported.

History check: The legendary musician, 69, and Cevey, 46, went through a protracted, horrific divorce after an almost 10 year-marriage. The two divorced in 2008 after the former Genesis frontman shelled out a record $46.7 million to her, but in 2016 managed to patch things up for the sake of their sons, Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15.

Things seemed pretty peachy for the reconciled couple for while, despite a few health setbacks. Together they ran the Little Dreams Foundation in South Florida and beyond, and Cevey ran her jewelry store in the Design District.

Fast track to the current year from hell.

Cevey apparently eloped to Las Vegas back in August to get hitched to a rando named Thomas Bates, who is just 31, the UK’s Mirror reports.

Collins reportedly got wind of the nuptials and is attempting to toss Cevey from the lavish digs that the “In The Air Tonight” singer bought for $33 million in June 2015.

Per The Daily Mail, the Swiss native, 46, was still there as of Friday, and recently posted videos of one on one boxing sessions poolside with trainer Kevin Cunningham. Her Instagram account has since been set to private, never a good sign for a public figure.

Cevey’s lawyer Frank Maister told the Miami Herald that they had no comment about the case.

“We will deal with Mr. Collins in the courthouse, not the gossip column,” Maister wrote in an email.