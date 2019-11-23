‘OMG’: Jason Derulo posted a really inappropriate picture. Fans were fine with it.

Jason Derulo, why don’t you let it all hang out?

Oh wait, he did.

The R&B singer obviously works out, and wants the world to know, and to see.

His Friday morning Instagram pic was a full body shot. And when we mean full body...well.

OK, so Derulo had on a swimsuit of some sort. But the fit was super tight and not much was left to the imagination.

His response to a fan’s query about what animal he was hiding in his trunks: “Anaconda.”

We’re not sure he was talking about the snake, even though Derulo has likely seen one living in Florida.

Fans were, for the most part, supportive.

“Wow.”

“This made me smile.”

“Can we just take a moment and appreciate this photo.”

“OMG.”

The Miramar born entertainer, 30, is halfway across the world, doing concerts Down Under.

The bathing suit shot was not taken in his native Florida, but in Bali, he wrote.