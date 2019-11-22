Two chances for Deadheads and collectors to own a piece of Mickey Hart art and meet him

Mickey Hart has seen the world from behind a drum and percussion seat while touring with the Grateful Dead and its various splinter acts.

These days he’s also showcasing another talent: the visual arts.

Hart debuts his 2019 fine art collection at exhibits Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Wentworth Gallery near Hollywood and Saturday night at the Wentworth Gallery at Boca Raton Town Center Mall.

Hart will address his audiences both nights and meet one-on-one with his collectors.

The musician, who is also known for his work with archivists and ethnomusicologists at the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian, believes music and visual art are complementary.

“These visual representations from my sonic-driven world are snapshots into the music I am making,” Hart said in a statement. “The basis of all life is vibratory, from the cosmos to human organism to the rhythms of nature and the music that come from what we make, from what we call culture. These are the worlds of rhythm that envelop us on a daily basis. Understanding these rhythms is essential in our daily lives. These works have been drummed, vibrated into existence. This technique is essential in the creation of my art.”

Hart, 76, might be on to something. Seems many of his contemporaries like Grace Slick, Joni Mitchell, Paul Stanley, Lindsey Buckingham and the late Donna Summer, to name just a handful, have all had their paintings either used on or inside albums (Mitchell and Buckingham, for instance) or had full-scale touring art exhibits.

The artwork in this weekend’s two exhibits will be on display in Hart’s solo exhibition that is coming to the Coral Springs Museum of Art on March 26.

If you go

What: The Art of Mickey Hart exhibit, with appearance by the artist and Grateful Dead/Dead & Company musician

Where: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Wentworth Gallery, 5804 Seminole Way #103, near Hollywood. Also, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Wentworth Gallery at the Boca Raton Town Center Mall, 6000 Glades Rd. #1089

Cost: No charge to come to the museums

Information: 800-732-6140 for the Hard Rock exhibit and 561-338-0804 for the Boca exhibit.