Publix has the perfect gifts for the Florida Man or Woman in your life

There are only a few weeks left until the holidays and wish lists are growing.

Instead of getting your family and friends the perfect gift, why not let them unwrap something that screams, “I’m a Floridian!”

There’s one Florida-grown company with a cult following that has the perfect thing: Publix.

The grocery store chain is selling an assortment of head-turning items on their company website 363green.com. They are also offering free shipping for orders over $50 until Dec. 31 .

Let us show you the perfect gifts that Publix has for the holiday season.

Florida Man Timepiece

Publix has the perfect watch for you give to someone who needs a serious injection of swag, but it’s going to set you back.

The online store is selling a $299 Citizen Men’s green face eco-drive watch with the Publix logo. This would be totally worth it if there was an alarm that advised when chicken tender subs went on sale.

If that’s too steep, for $139 there is a Citizen Men’s two-tone, gold and black, stainless steel watch or a Citizen Ladies’ quartz watch with Swarovski crystals.

These are the three most expensive items on the site. We know you are asking yourself, “Does anyone really need a $300 Publix watch?”

The answer will always be yes.

Baby’s Favorite Supermarket

Your baby can be dripping in Publix gear, like onesies and shirts that say “I Love Publix.” Because your baby does love Publix.

Baby can also accessorize: The store sells a bib and a sippy cup.

You know what is missing from the baby line? Plato-themed clothes for kids.

Who’s Plato, you ask? Plato the Publixaurus has been the store’s mascot since 1991. He is way cooler than Barney.

Plato the Publixaurus, the green and teal Publix dinosaur mascot Jeff Kleinman Miami Herald

PubSub Gear

For the faithful Pub sub fans, you can gift shirts, sweaters, pajama bottoms, socks and fanny packs all decorated with the iconic Florida sandwich. The PubSub clothing collection ranges from $9.95 to $29.95.

Publix ornaments

For $12.95 you can doll up your Christmas tree with a Publix grocery bag ornament. Next year we want to see a Pub sub ornament. That would really make the tree pop.

Bringing Publix to the world

Take Publix with you wherever you go with this stylish weekender bag. It’s only $34.95. Yes, everyone will think you work at Publix.

Chancletas

These slides are the shoes your favorite Florida Man needs. Screenshot from Publix Company Store

These slides are the perfect stocking stuffer. Your favorite Florida Man can pair them with the Pub sub socks.