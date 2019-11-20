Don’t go to Publix for your Thanksgiving turkey. Drive to this strip club

Google Maps

It’s time to hit the strip club.

Not for, uh, that reason. You can go to pick-up a free turkey in time for Thanksgiving.

Cheetah Gentleman’s Club is kicking off their annual turkey giveaway event at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25. The infamous strip club is partnering with Rodriguez Charities to give out a whopping 3,000 turkeys.

Each of its three locations will be passing out 1,000 turkeys each on a first-come-first-serve basis. Turkeys will be limited to one per household. You can find these strip joints at:

▪ Hallandale Beach: 9100 Ansin Blvd.

▪ Pompano Beach: 497 NW 31st Ave.

▪ West Palm Beach: 3342 Shawnee Ave.

Even if you don’t want the turkey, you now have the perfect alibi for heading to a strip club.

If you’re not able to pick up a turkey during the event, supermarkets throughout South Florida are offering some great deals.