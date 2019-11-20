News
Watch Jimmy Buffett play Jimmy Buffett in his own musical on opening night
Jimmy Buffett surprised a Fort Lauderdale audience after the opening night performance of “Escape to Margaritaville.”
On Tuesday night, the South Florida troubadour sang his 1977 Top 10 hit, “Margaritaville,” alongside the cast of the touring company that is now playing through Dec. 1 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
“I’m back to Florida, Margaritaville,” the colorful crooner said with a big smile as he strummed a guitar and sang his signature tune to a delighted audience and cast.
“Escape to Margaritaville” is a musical comedy featuring songs from the Buffett catalog like “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Come Monday” and “Fins.”
