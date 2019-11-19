News

The Jonas Brothers just wanted to play golf in Miami. Then bullets flew

A golf outing with friends Sunday in Miami turned scary for Nick and Kevin Jonas, The Daily Mail first reported.

The pop stars, who were in town for a concert the night before at the BB&T Center, were reportedly playing a round on the 17th hole at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa when they heard a loud popping noise. The men then reportedly saw something whiz by and hit a nearby pond, an eyewitness told the UK publication.

Aventura Police Department spokesman Carlos Rivas confirmed there was an “incident” involving the Jonas brothers and a report was taken.

But since the investigation is “ongoing,” he could not provide further details, Rivas told the Miami Herald.

A source told the Daily Mail that the bullet likely came from a BB gun which was shot from a nearby condominium. And no, the musicians were not the likely target, but ducks swimming on the course’s pond.

Turnberry released a statement to WSVN on Tuesday: “We are aware of a situation that is being reported. The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority. Because this matter is under police department investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

