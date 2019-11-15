Nick Jonas finally shared what keeps him and his brothers coming back to Miami

It’s no secret that the Jonas Brothers have a thing for Miami. The brothers spent a week in Miami this year filming their ‘Cool’ music video. They kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour at American Airlines Arena in August. They are back in Sunrise Friday for the second leg of the tour.

In December they’ll return for Y100’s Jingle Ball, and a New Year’s Eve performance at the Fountainbleau.

Nick, the youngest of the three, finally shared what it is about our city that keeps him and his brothers coming back: Miami’s Latin culture.

Jonas was at Macy’s Aventura Mall on Thursday celebrating the launch of his third fragrance with designer John Varvatos, JVxNK Silver Edition. The first 200 fans who purchased the cologne for $94, received meet & greet passes, which allowed them to take a picture with the two and attend a Q&A session.

“It’s an inspiring city for us for many reasons,” said Jonas. “The Latin culture is something to me, musically speaking, that has always been really inspiring.”

This summer, the Jonas Brothers collaborated with Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha on a song with verses in English and Spanish that combined reggaeton and pop rhythms.

“It was an honor to work with some incredible Latin music artists; there’s something about the rhythm and the melodies that is incredibly inspiring.”

Jonas said he’s been working on his Spanish and hopes to get to a point where he can fully understand the lyrics, and be able to get inspired from that.

“The culture as a whole feeds off that [Latin culture], and we love to come here for that reason,” said Jonas.

“Miami is a hub now, in a lot of ways, and we love it,” said Jonas. “We hope to come back and spend even more time here next year.”