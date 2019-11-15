Next time you go to a Dolphins game, you can take a party bus, thanks to Duffy’s

Don’t take your car to the next Miami Dolphins game.

Don’t even bother with Lyft or Uber. Take a party bus from Duffy’s Sports Grill.

We knew we loved this place for another reason beside their ridiculously good wings.

What’s the deal? Become an MVP member (um, fill out a card provided by your server, so not hard) and you’re in, guys.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The beloved chain is offering up rides to see your boys, uh, challenge themselves against other apparently worthier NFL teams. Duffy’s provided this bus service for patrons about 10 years ago and recently restarted it.

Duffy’s members get access to and from ALL Dolphins games, reads the invite.

Except if the team is playing the Eagles (we’re actually not sure if this was a joke).

Yes, it pays to be a Duffy’s MVP.

As a special offer, each ticket purchased through ticket provider FEVO will give fans the opportunity to be bused to and from the game.

Before checking out be sure to include the Duffy’s location of the bus you would like to be on (the four locations are only in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Sorry Miami-Dade). There will be a check-in at each bus, and if your name isn’t on the list, they won’t allow you on board.

Chartered buses leave from four Duffy’s locations: 721 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach; 1750 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach; 401 N. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach; and 185 E. Indiantown Rd., in Jupiter.

The drop-off will be the same as the pickup. Bonus: Everyone who participates gets a $10 gift card to the casual food joint.

All the establishment asks of you is to bring your own tailgate supplies, which will be stored safely for you underneath the bus.

Game on.

If the Bills (6-3) win against the Fins (2-7) and you need to drown your sorrows, it’s a win win.

Two buses will stop at the four locations on Sunday. The buses stop in front of the bar in the parking lot.

One bus will stop at the Jupiter location at approximately 9:30 a.m., then head to the Deerfield Duffy’s at 10 a.m.

The other bus first hits the West Palm Beach Duffy’s at 9:30 a.m. and then Delray Beach at 10 a.m.

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. More info on how to get tickets, the bus schedule and MVP awards, go to www.duffysmvp.com or call 305-943-6612