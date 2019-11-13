How many times can Elton John say goodbye? We’ll find out soon

Elton John adds final 2020 dates in North America for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Four of those dates, in May and June 2020, are in Florida in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville. HST Global Limited/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John must like saying “goodbye.”

The superstar just announced another 24 concert dates for his sold-out, three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour — and four of those shows will be return visits to Florida.

Elton will make it a three-peat in South Florida when he comes back to downtown Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena (or whatever it’s called then) on May 30.

Elton also adds May 26 in Tampa at Amalie Arena and May 28 at Orlando’s Amway Center.

He recently announced a June 3 date at Jacksonville’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena and tickets have been on sale for that date. (Resale tickets via Ticketmaster for Jacksonville are running from $120 in the upper rows to more than $1,400 for floor seats near the stage.)

And this is supposed to be a retirement tour.

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,” Elton said on his website. Yeah, right.

Tickets for the Miami, Tampa and Orlando shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 via EltonJohn.com.

American Express card members have an advance sale beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 — but don’t feel bad Master Cardholders or cash folks. These presales don’t guarantee you get all the best seats.

Elton John at Sunrise’s BB&T Center on his Farewell Yellow Brick Tour on March 16, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

He played the AAA and Sunrise’s BB&T Center on the opening leg of the tour in November 2018 and returned to Sunrise in March 2019, where he also performed in Jacksonville and Orlando.

When you’ve had the year Elton’s had you can understand why he never can stop coming back to cities he’s already played or adding first visits to places like Hershey, Pennsylvania, Greensboro, North Carolina or Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which features flamboyant percussionist Ray Cooper and longtime band mates Davey Johnstone and Nigel Olsson, is literally printing money and rolling on rapturous reviews.

“The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is the most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show he’s ever attempted,” Rolling Stone said at the start of the journey in September 2018. The hits-heavy set includes favorites like “I’m Still Standing” and “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” along with a dramatic duo performance of the “Madman Across the Water” track, “Indian Sunset,” between Cooper on congas and a solo Elton on piano.

Elton John at Sunrise’s BB&T Center on his Farewell Yellow Brick Tour on March 16, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

Elton’s witty and frank memoir, “Me,” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list in November.

And this summer the musical film of his life story, “Rocketman,” was critically and commercially well-received, with Oscar buzz for its star Taron Egerton (who reads the “Me” audiobook for his new pal, EJ.)