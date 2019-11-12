Hey, Florida. Can you guess which state is most obsessed with cosmetic surgery?

TNS

Citizens of Florida: You will be shocked to learn which state is most obsessed with cosmetic surgery.

Oh wait. No, you won’t.

Through painstaking analysis (meaning they took a hard look at Google Trends), YesStyle website has determined that Florida is the state most overwhelmingly interested in surgically altering their bodies.

Also, water is wet.

The study did not indicate which part of Florida was most interested, but we have our suspicions. Does Pensacola pine for tummy tucks? Does Lakeland crave Botox? We cannot say for certain. But we’ve seen you, Miami.

In any case, in the top states for dreaming of surgical alterations, Florida is followed by Nevada, California, New York and Kansas. Kansas? What’s going on in Kansas that we don’t know about? How did we beat the states with movie stars and showgirls?

YesStyle broke it down further, examining who Googled which procedures. Florida came in first in liposuction obsession. Makes sense. We have to fit into our thongs. New York and California care most about nose jobs, while Hawaii cares most about eyelid surgery (don’t worry, Florida, you came in second there).

But we’re a little disappointed to find that when it comes to breast augmentation, Florida tumbles all the way down the list, behind Utah, Nevada, Kansas and Arizona. Kansas, what is your deal?

If only YesStyle had measured the state most interested in Brazilian butt lifts. We’d be no. 1 again.