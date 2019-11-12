How do you get kicked out of Mango’s on South Beach? Ask Cuba Gooding Jr.’s girlfriend

Gooding Jr. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been dealing with some stuff lately, but he was on his best behavior while in South Beach over the weekend. It was his girlfriend who was apparently the problem.

The Oscar winner, 51, was out at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Saturday with Claudine De Niro and the two began to fight, according to video obtained by TMZ.

In the quick clip, the 41 year old is seen getting up in Gooding’s face and then swipes her arm violently across the bar at the Latin night spot on Ocean Drive. A row of glasses go flying.

TMZ says De Niro was escorted out of the establishment. It is unclear if Gooding went with De Niro, who was previously married to Robert De Niro’s son, Raphael.

Gooding’s attorney Mark Jay Heller told the website the sometime actress was being “playful,” and that the couple is on fine terms now.

That’s a good thing, because Gooding doesn’t need any more issues at present.

The “Jerry Maguire” star pleaded not guilty in New York City last month after being charged with sexual misconduct brought by three women whom he allegedly groped.

A dozen additional women also accused the actor of either inappropriately touching them or kissing them, according to court documents.

Gooding was charged with two counts of forcible touching and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and released on his own recognizance. He maintains his innocence.

The night before, the couple was seen at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge in for the first round of celebrations (it was De Niro’s birthday). “All was calm with the Gooding-De Niro group,” said a spy at the restaurant.