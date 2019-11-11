‘Miami, bro’: A couple just had a gender reveal at Santa’s Enchanted Forest

It’s one of the most magical places on earth.

OK, maybe just in Miami.

We’re talking about Santa’s Enchanted Forest.

Every holiday season since 1982, locals have been flocking to this glittery destination chock full of rides, games, prizes, fair food and of course, Santa himself.

Over the weekend, the Forest was the site for memory making of a different kind.

On Instagram, the park posted a video of a pregnant woman and her partner staring anxiously at the Ferris wheel.

After a few seconds, the ride flashes a sign, “IT’S A BOY!”

The man and woman embrace.

The commenters loved this unique gender reveal saying how “cute” and “cool” it was.

Another couldn’t help but note the irony.

“Miami, bro.”

Amazingly, the Kendall couple had never been to Santa’s Enchanted Forest before.

“We wanted something different than the typical balloons,” mom-to-be Raysa Guzman told the Miami Herald. “We didn’t want the stress of a party, and wanted to keep it simple.”

Her husband, wedding photographer Francisco Morel, agreed, and told her he’d come up with an idea.

“He said, ‘Give me a few days,’” Guzman, who works for Sephora, laughed. She did.

When the couple, both 30, arrived at the park Saturday, they handed the organizers an envelope with the baby’s gender. They had no idea.

Guzman and Morel, already parents to 2-year-old Dylan, thought the wheel would just reveal the color pink or blue, they did not know that a “It’s a boy” sign would also flash.

“It was a super surprise,” said Guzman, who is due March. 1. “We were so happy.”

The child’s name will be Oliver.