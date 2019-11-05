Kate Upton, Olivia Culpo and other celebs will play soccer for charity in Miami Beach

Co-ed soccer is hot.

Co-ed soccer on the beach for a cause with famous-ish celebrities in bathing suits is really hot.

And we’re here for it. And you can be, too. In a cheerleading capacity only, of course.

A bunch of models, reality stars and athletes will meet up again in Miami Beach for the second annual Celebrity Soccer Match presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The matches will take place beachside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-Bowl at 7275 Collins Avenue.

The event will feature seven-on-seven friendly matches, as well as meet and greets; children’s clinics; soccer training classes; a VIP lounge and more.

The fundraiser, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., supports Best Buddies, an organization creating opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Confirmed attendees include a bunch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunners as well as a few stars with some serious hand-eye coordination: former NFL-er Jeremy Shockey; onetime Premier League player Enoch Showunmi; and wrestler Titus O’Neil.

Also on board: beauty/Instagram queen Olivia Culpo; model Kate Upton; “Sex and the City” actor Jason Lewis; choreographer/JLo ex Casper Smart; and local “Bachelorette” newylweds Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo; and recent “Bachelorette” heartbreaker Tyler Cameron.

We don’t know what positions they’ll play. They may not either.

Info: www.celebritysoccermatch.com. Free.