‘Bad Boys 3’ is filming more scenes in Miami this weekend. Here’s where

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Columbia’s Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. And was filmed in Miami. Photo © Copyright Columbia Pictures

Miami hasn’t seen the last of “Bad Boys 3.”

The action movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was shot in a few locations around Miami-Dade County last spring.

Though filming wrapped months ago, apparently reshoots needs to be done.

According to Officer Jose Galvez, Neighborhood Resource Officer at Downtown Net,

reshoots began at 7 a.m. Friday and will end at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The locations are Watson Island to Hibiscus Island on the MacArthur Causeway; Biscayne Boulevard from West Flagler Street to NE 10th Street; and SW 8th Street from SW 17th Avenue to SW 12th Avenue.

“This film shoot will be a rolling shoot so no traffic should be affected,” Galvez said in an email.

A rolling shoot means camera people are inside cars, but be aware regardless.

It is unlikely the movie’s stars will be around for those scenes. On Wednesday, they were shooting scenes at the newly opened Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, according to the actor-owned studio’s Instagram page. (Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes happened to be there too, shooting the sequel to “Coming to America.”)

The movie, the third installment of the buddy cop flick, opens Jan. 17, 2020.