Still haven’t seen ‘Hamilton’? Here’s how to get tickets when it comes to Miami
You’re past patiently waiting, Miami. But finally, “Hamilton” is on its way - and tickets are going on sale soon.
For the first time, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical is coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 18-March 15 in 2020.
Until now the only way to buy tickets was via season subscription. Now, single performance tickets are going on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
The ticket buying process is pretty straightfoward. None of this signing up and hoping against hope for a text with a secret code. You just buy the tickets at arshtcenter/org or in person at the Arsht’s Ziff Ballet Opera House Box Office at 1300 Biscayne Blvd.
There’s a limit of eight tickets per household, and buyers are encouraged to create or update their Arsht Center accounts before Nov. 23 at arshtcenter.org/account/login.
Tickets range in price from $79 to $199, with some $399 premium seats available for all performances.
There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for each performance; more information on that will be released closer to February.
The rest of the Broadway in America season at the Arsht is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Jan. 1-5); “Miss Saigon” (April 7-12); “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” (May 12-17); and “Jesus Christ Superstar” (June 23-28).
