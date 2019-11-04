Still haven’t seen ‘Hamilton’? Here’s how to get tickets when it comes to Miami

“Hamilton” is coming to Miami at last.

You’re past patiently waiting, Miami. But finally, “Hamilton” is on its way - and tickets are going on sale soon.

For the first time, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical is coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 18-March 15 in 2020.

Until now the only way to buy tickets was via season subscription. Now, single performance tickets are going on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

The ticket buying process is pretty straightfoward. None of this signing up and hoping against hope for a text with a secret code. You just buy the tickets at arshtcenter/org or in person at the Arsht’s Ziff Ballet Opera House Box Office at 1300 Biscayne Blvd.

There’s a limit of eight tickets per household, and buyers are encouraged to create or update their Arsht Center accounts before Nov. 23 at arshtcenter.org/account/login.

Tickets range in price from $79 to $199, with some $399 premium seats available for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for each performance; more information on that will be released closer to February.

The rest of the Broadway in America season at the Arsht is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Jan. 1-5); “Miss Saigon” (April 7-12); “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” (May 12-17); and “Jesus Christ Superstar” (June 23-28).