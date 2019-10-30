The biggest Super Bowl parties are going to take place in this spot on Watson Island

Super Bowl LIV is still months away, but we’re getting butterflies.

Jack Murphy, the master planner of Super Bowl parties for the last 30 years, has grand plans for Miami, leading up to the big event Feb 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Murphy is known for building something out of nothing (look what he did to the Minneapolis Armory for the 2017 Super Bowl). This year apparently will be no different.

What’s he and his Consortium Entertainment got cooking for us for Super Bowl LIV?

Meridian, “the premier entertainment experience preceding the big game,” located at the Island Gardens venue on Watson Island.

Apparently, this is the spot where all the VIPs, A-listers, et al will mingle for “first class entertainment.”

“We like to create new experiences,” said Murphy, a New York resident who has a home in South Beach. “We’re bringing something brand new and progressive to Miami.”

Construction has already begun on the 65,000-square foot, custom-built, multi-level “entertainment spectacle,” Murphy said.

The event guru said to expect “a private white-glove experience with fantastic views of the space and performance stages” as well as “an upscale design and prominent artists.”