Trina and Trick Daddy will host a morning radio show in Miami

American Rapper Katrina Laverne Taylor, better known by her stage name Trina, poses for a portrait after her performance at The Fillmore in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, October 24, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Miami, your morning commute is about to get lit.

TNT, a.k.a. Trina and Trick Daddy, will be hosting a morning show on Miami’s 99JAMZ/WEDR, which will take over for the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First reported by the Jasmine Report in June, the Diamond Princess confirmed the move in an exclusive interview with the Miami Herald.

“We were talking about it for a while and the opportunity came about to us so we just decided to say yeah,” Trina said after her Oct. 24 performance in Miami Beach.

“I’m just excited about it,” she added.

Despite a brief period of “Love & Hip Hop”-fueled tension between the Miami icons, the two have long since patched things up.

“We had our little difficulties, our rough patch but you go through that,” she continued.

Trina also alluded to the show - set to debut in 2020 - being a vehicle to spurn the duo’s creative process. That means her long-awaited collaboration project with Trick is not dead yet.

“I want to see how the show brings us closer and then we’ll have that energy for the studio,” she concluded.