The guy who owns LIV is now teaching an FIU class on how to be a straight-up baller

Dave Grutman at STORY

David Grutman: restaurateur, businessman, nightlife guru, Kardashian pal, local celebrity, father, and now, college professor.

Florida International University hospitality management students have the opportunity to learn from a bona fide success story in the flesh.

“The David Grutman Experience: The Class” is up and running at at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

The first class was held Tuesday evening on the Biscayne Bay Campus to a packed house.

Students primed their cellphones toward the celebrity instructor, dressed in his signature T shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The fun really began when Grutman brought up a special guest to the front of the room: DJ Khaled.

“Make some noise!” yelled the rapper to the room. “Wassup!”

Khaled then introduced the Groot Hospitality founder, who owns LIV, Story Komodo, Swan, among other ventures.

“This guy is a special guy,” the “I’m the One” singer said to cheers. “We’re going to have some great energy.”

Grutman later posted a video of Khaled’s grand entrance on Instagram stories.

“Nobody better to set the mood for tonight’s class,” he wrote of the music star.

Grutman has a standing history with FIU, including a partnership with the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which benefits the Chaplin School. The married father of two also regularly volunteers to speak in classes.

“The best way to learn is from someone who is in the industry living and breathing hospitality all day and night long,” he said in a statement. “My class is going to be epic! We’re going to have fun.”

According to a course description, students over seven weeks will hopefully figure out how to make the magic happen ⁠— and turn a regular restaurant into a hot spot.

“Grutman’s class offers students a chance to experience how entrepreneurship and hospitality interconnect in the Miami business landscape,” says FIU of the native Floridian. “Grutman’s influence on the hospitality and music world is global and his larger than life personality and natural ability to steal the spotlight has catapulted him into continued success and fame.”

Bonus: It doesn’t seem like there’s much homework.

“This experiential course will take students from the classroom to Grutman’s clubs and restaurants. No books will be required, but students will need to research topics discussed.”