Do you want to be on ‘Wheel of Fortune’? Miami locals have first dibs

Wheelmobile

Hey, Wheel Watchers:

The Wheelmobile is traveling the country looking for contestants.

Staffers from “Wheel of Fortune” will conduct open auditions on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.

A 36-foot-long Winnebago will be parked outside the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming Entertainment Dome. The fun goes on inside the souped up bus and on a stage set up in the parking lot.

The South Florida Wheelmobile event will be searching for individuals for the “Great American Cities: South Florida” week airing at a later date.

To audition, you’ll need to fill out an application upon arrival. Names are drawn at random. If you’re picked, that will be your one shot to appear up on stage to show off your “bright and enthusiastic” personality and puzzle solving skills.

A panel of “WOF” producers will then let you know if you can move forward in the process (you get a prize just for showing up, regardless).

Caveat: There’s a lot of competition out there.

“Every year, Wheel of Fortune receives over 1 million inquiries from viewers who want to be contestants,” says executive producer Harry Friedman. “The Wheelmobile was created to give people all over the country an opportunity to realize that dream.”

Bright spot: Nearly half of last season’s contestants made it onto “Wheel of Fortune” after attending a Wheelmobile event, Friedman says of the hit show starring Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

It was created by Merv Griffin in 1975 and first hosted by Chuck Woolery from 1975 until 1981, when Pat Sajak took the, um, wheel.

Details: Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave, Miami. 305-222-4600. Contestants must be at least 18. wheeloffortune.com