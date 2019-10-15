The latest ‘Batman’ movie has a Miami (and rock star) connection

Brilliant casting move, we must say.

Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in the upcoming “Batman” movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader (Ben Affleck stepped away from the blockbuster franchise in 2017).

Writer/director Matt Reeves (“The Pallbearer,” “Planet of the Apes”) confirmed the happy news on Twitter with a GIF of the actress receiving the call.

Variety reports that despite scheduling issues with her HBO show “Fantastic Beasts,” Kravitz won the part over Zazie Beetz (“Joker”), Eiza Gonzalez (“Baby Driver”), and Alicia Vikander (“Jason Bourne”).

The Warner Bros.-DC Comics movie is expected to start shooting this summer, with a release date of June 25, 2021.

Kravitz, the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, spent some of her childhood in South Florida, attending Miami Country Day School.

Despite her Hollywood pedigree, the sometime rocker admitted to feeling like an outsider at the private school in Miami Shores.

“I really didn’t fit in there,” the Los Angeles native said in a 2017 interview. “There were all these hot blond girls with boobs, Louis Vuitton purses and cell phones, and I was this mixed-race girl with crazy kinky hair that didn’t know how to relate.”

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, gave his 30 year old stepdaughter a shout-out on Instagram: “I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. You’re going to have so much fun.”