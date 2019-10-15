Toni Costa just surprised Adamari Lopez with the most romantic trip, like, ever

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

Adamari López got a sweet surprise over the weekend from her fiance Toni Costa: a romantic getaway to celebrate their eight year anniversary.

Lopez posted an Instagram Story of the couple at Miami International Airport telling her fans that she had no idea where they were headed, just that it had a beach, and she knew to pack a bathing suit.

Turns out the destination was Sandals Resort in Barbados. The couple, who met on the set of “Mira Quien Baila,” went out on a boat, chillaxed on the beach, dined al fresco. Maybe they worked on making another baby? Not our business...

Is Costa the best fiance, like, ever?

On his Insta, the choreographer paid homage to the “El Nuevo Dia” host, with whom he has a daughter, Alaia.

Alongside a picture of him with Lopez on the airplane, Costa wrote: “Celebrating our eighth anniversary. Let’s go! Who knows what will happen. I love to plan and give surprises.”