It’s finally, really over for this ‘Jersey Shore’ star and his baby mama. We think.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Phew.

Contentious on and off couple Ronnie Magro and Jennifer Harley have finally split for good. Or so we hope.

The “Jersey Shore” star and the mother of his 1 year old daughter Ariana are notorious for having huge fights then making up.

But this most recent mother of all blowouts may have been the death knell.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 4, Magro and Harley had an altercation in Los Angeles which escalated. The reality star ended up Tased and arrested for domestic battery, the LAPD confirmed.

Sources close to the volatile former couple told TMZ that the disturbing incident was “the final straw” and no reconciliation is likely.

Harley, who appeared with her boyfriend on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” in Miami last year, also has a restraining order against the Bronx native, so the custody situation is unclear.

Neither party has commented on social media. Their lawyers are probably happy about that.