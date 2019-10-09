News

Nene Leakes is hosting an ‘all girls weekend’ in Miami. But it’s not for everyone.

Paul A. Hebert Getty Images

Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams are doing well for themselves and they want to share the wealth.

Well, they’re not giving away money. But the reality star and talk show host, respectively, want to talk to others about how awesome they are and find like-minded individuals. Female individuals. Rich, female individuals.

Leakes and Williams will cohost a summit called Ladies of Success: Beauty, Brains and Business Nov. 7-10. But the “all girls weekend” is not completely inclusive.

Wendy Williams and i talked publicly about our girls weekend and this was born. Ladies of SUCCESS Beauty Brains and Business all girls weekend Nov 7th- 10th Miami Florida. The main focus of this event is for SUCCESSFUL entrepreneurs, CEO’s and all around business minded women across the world to network, uplift, connect, motivate and learn ways to increase their bottom line by networking with other like minded women. NOPE its not another boring convention or panel. It’s an all around fun weekend to reward yourself on a job well done and celebrate each other! You might even make a friend for life or maybe find a new business partner! For more details and how you can be part of this ladies of success weekend. Send info on yourself and business to booknene@gmail.com PSS: this is NOT for women who haven’t already started a business. This is for women who are eating the fruits of their labor. Living that life and wanna connect with other women who can do some of the same things they can do with the same mind set. Any ethnicity, anywhere in the world you are welcomed. We are gonna have a fun time! We will send out replays this week. Please be patient, the response has been overwhelming but we will get to you. ENTRY WILL CLOSE FRIDAY! THANK YOU

“The main focus of this event is for SUCCESSFUL entrepreneurs, CEO’s and all around business minded women across the world to network, uplift, connect, motivate and learn ways to increase their bottom line by networking with other like minded women,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wrote on Instagram. A picture of Leakes throwing cash in the air accompanies the post.

So if you’re struggling to stay awake in your cubicle at your menial job or have left the workforce to tend to your kids, don’t bother.

Leakes says the event is for women who are already “eating the fruits of their labor. Living that life and wanna connect with other women who can do some of the same things they can do with the same mind set.”

So if you’re a successful entrepreneur or CEO, for example, you probably will have a blast networking, rubbing elbows and clinking cocktails.

To find out where this summit goes down and see if you actually qualify to hang with the TV stars, email booknene@gmail.com.

Entries close Friday.

