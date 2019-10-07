This TV show shot in Miami Beach was just canceled and fans are not happy

SHARE COPY LINK

The TV show that had its start in South Florida is no more.

ABC’s “Grand Hotel” was canceled thanks to (always the killjoy) low ratings.

The pilot was shot at the famed Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel back in May 2018.

Executive producer Eva Longoria told the Miami Herald the iconic property, known on the show as the Riviera Grand Hotel, was the perfect location for the decadent nighttime soap.

“We fell in love with the Fontainebleau,” she said. “The look is exactly what we wanted to portray. We were lucky we got to use this amazing space: the gold wall, the Sinatra ballroom, the lobby, staircase to nowhere. To be in the same room where Elvis played and to have actors on the same stage… We were so happy to do it all in one location like this.”

The fact that there will be no season 2 after ending on Sept 9 with a huge cliffhanger is not making many fans happy. The lead character, the family run hotel’s owner Santiago Mendoza (Demián Bichir). Hello, J.R. Ewing 2.0.

On the show’s official Facebook page, a number of viewers vented about the tragic news

“I’m so sad that Monday night is approaching and there won’t be a new episode of this show! Talk about withdrawal...going to rewatch on demand.”

“Soooo p---ed the show has been canceled. They should at least let shows do an ending for the people who have invested their time watching it. It was a great show. It delivered suspense and great acting.”

“Grand Hotel better get renewed. I need to find out who shot him and hoping he’s still alive. They better not leave us hanging.”

Want passion?

There’s even a petition on Change.org. A fan named Brandon Vethanayagam wants support to get Netflix on the case, and renew “Grand Hotel.”

As of Monday afternoon, the petition had 1,707 supporters out of its 2,500 signature goal.

“We love the chemistry between the characters,” reads the site. “We also want to know who shot Santiago and the motive behind it as well as what happens to the rest of the characters!!!”

So who did the dirty deed?

“We left it with a number of possible suspects,” executive producer Brian Tanen told TVLine. “It felt like half of the cast was angry with him.... We were really hopeful that we could do a Season 2 and play out that question.”

Your move, Netflix.