The search for José José is over. Tributes will be held in Miami and Mexico.

José José, el príncipe de la canción durante una entrevista en Brickell, en noviembre de 2017 Alicia Civita

The whereabouts of singer José José’s body have finally emerged as have details about funeral services.

His children José Joel and Marysol Sosa have ended their hunt through Miami for their father’s body. The remains of the Mexican singer are in the Caballero Rivero funeral home in Little Havana. The funeral home’s website uploaded information about the singer’s service, which was later removed. The wake is not open to the public.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that the controversy surrounding José José’s final tribute is over. His youngest daughter, Sarita, who cared for him for almost two years, has said she does not have the necessary funds to pay for funeral expenses, which sparked a new wave of speculation.

Undoubtedly, the legend of José José continues to be mired in pitfalls, much like those that the iconic singer found during much of his life. Nevertheless, fans have taken on the task of making spontaneous tributes, leaving flowers and singing their favorite songs in the places that are most identified with the singer of classics like “El triste,” like his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame or the Chinese park in Azcapotzalco, the neighborhood where he was born in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Sarita and her siblings spent days in a media standoff. Tuesday evening, things seemed to have calmed down. However, it is possible that the statements will give new strength to the controversy that has arisen from his funeral plans.

When Sarita was asked about the financing of the funeral, the young woman replied to Telemundo: “To be honest, we [had no money]. But I am eternally grateful to his artist friends who are doing everything possible to help us cover the expenses, his label. The Lord works in mysterious ways. ”

In a statement, the youngest daughter of José José announced that two tributes would be held - one in Miami and one in Mexico City - but has refused to give details. “It’s a surprise,” she said.

The 24-year-old and her mother, Sara Salazar, the Cuban widow of José José, spent several hours Monday night at the Consulate of Mexico in Miami, presumably organizing the transfer of his remains to Mexico.