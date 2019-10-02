Here’s why Aubrey O’Day had to take off her shirt on that flight from Miami.

Like many people on the planet trying to get from A to B, Aubrey O’Day had an unfortunate experience while traveling.

The Danity Kane singer’s issues went beyond delays and flight changes, however.

O’Day Tweeted that she was humiliated while aboard an AmericanAirlines flight last week.

“Never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight,” O’Day wrote on Friday. “Including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn’t like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly.” She also called out the flight attendant by name and called for his termination.

O’Day added that a fellow passenger covered her up with a blanket so that her “breasts in a bra” would not be exposed.

never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight.. including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn’t like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly. @AmericanAir JAMES RUSSO NEEDS TO BE FIRED. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

Many of her fans were appalled.

“How can American Airlines allow its flight attendant to sexually harass and humiliate a woman like this on one of its flights? Despicable. Taking my business elsewhere,” posted a follower.

Other commenters, some of whom were on board Flight 2283 from Miami to Los Angeles, piped up, defended the AA employee, saying O’Day had the chance to change her outfit in private.

“You are just gonna hop right on this bandwagon to damage a man’s career when he’s doing his job?” wrote a social media user. “When she clearly wanted to make a scene for publicity? Witnesses agree the shirt was obscene, the @AmericanAir steward was polite, and she had access to a bathroom to change.”

About the shirt.

TMZ reports it spelled out the F word. When the attendant asked her to change it or cover she got upset and claimed she did not have anything else to wear. She then was asked to turn it inside out, which she did, while still in her seat.

“ We are reviewing the situation, and have reached out to Ms. O’Day to get more information,” an AA spokesperson told the Miami Herald.

As for the airline’s dress code policy, it can be found under its Conditions of Carriage: “Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed,” reads one of the conditions.