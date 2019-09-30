‘We are pregnant. We are waiting’: Ricky Martin shares happy news

Ricky Martin, su esposo Jwan Yosef y sus gemelos llegan a la ceremonia de premios de la 2019 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner el 28 de septiembre de 2019, en Washington. AP

Ricky Martin’s family keeps growing.

He and his husband Jwan Yosef, are expecting their fourth child.

The “Livin La Vida Loca” singer revealed his good news while accepting a philanthropy award at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. Saturday night.

“My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart,” the 47 year old native Puerto Rican said during his speech. “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families.”

The two men are parents to 10-year-old sons and 9-month-old daughter, Lucia.

All children were born via surrogate.

Martin and Yosef, an artist, began dating in 2016 after meeting on social media.

They wed in January 2018.

Martin came out in 2010, two years after his twins were born.