‘The Prince’: Legendary Mexican singer Jose Jose just lost his battle with cancer.

Mexican singer Jose Jose poses for photographers backstage at the Premio Lo Nuestro Latin Music Awards in Miami, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Legendary Mexican singer has died, according to widespread reports.

Mexican TV station Televisa Espectaculos Tweeted the news of his death Saturday afternoon, saying Jose Jose’s assistant, Laura Núñez, has confirmed it. Núñez had been providing health updates during the crooner’s heal battle.

Hoy sábado 28 de Septiembre falleció José José a los 71 años en Miami Flo.. Confirmado por su asistente Laura Nuñez pic.twitter.com/Z0cijTqBsm — TelevisaEspectáculos (@TvsEspectaculos) September 28, 2019

The beloved entertainer born José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and was being treated in Miami.

Known as the El Príncipe de la Canción (The Prince of Song), his musical style influenced many Latin artists in his 40 year plus career.

Jose Jose had 20 Hot Latin Songs hits, four reached No. 1, and 15 albums on the Top Latin Albums chart sold more than 1.8 million albums in the United States alone.

Celebrities around the world have paid tribute on social media.

Miami powerhouse entertainer Gloria Estefan wrote a tribute on Instagram:

“He wrung out our hearts with his unmistakable voice and left an indelible mark on music for all time...Rest in Peace, José José, thank you for the beautiful songs and your musical legacy that will live forever!”

Emilio Estefan shared his love of the icon:

“Today, the music industry has lost one of the biggest! The great José José,” the Miami Sound Machine founder wrote with a pic of the two collaborators. “A great artist and a great human being full of goodness! Thank you for your legacy, for your voice, for your friendship. Rest in peace my dear # JoséJosé We will remember you forever!!!”