Breakout pop star Billie Eilish just announced a world tour. And Miami gets her first.

We are so feeling this: Billie Eilish is kicking off her Where Do We Go? world tour right here in Miami.

After her AmericanAirlines Arena concert March 9, 2020. Eilish will hit stages throughout the planet.

The breakout music star is promoting her first studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, and since went double platinum.

Tickets go on sale next week, on Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Looking for more? Elish is set to be the musical guest on Saturday’s season premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by Woody Harrelson.

Locals will also get a chance to see the 17 year old phenom at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 22 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.