Former ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ couple announce baby news

A Miami family of three just became a family of four.

Former reality couple Lisa and Lenny Hochstein announced the birth of their baby girl on Monday. A pic on their Instagram accounts shows the couple staring lovingly at the baby snug in a bassinet at the hospital.

The infant, Elle, was born via surrogate on Sept. 16, they said in dual Instagram posts.

“She is an absolute angel baby and we are overflowing with joy,” wrote Lisa Hochstein, who starred in “Real Housewives of Miami” from 2011 to 2013.

Hochstein documented her struggle to conceive while on the Bravo show.

In July 2015, the Canadian model’s dreams of become a mother were realized when her surrogate gave birth to a baby boy, Logan.

At the time, the 37 year called the boy her “miracle baby.”

Dad was thrilled, too.

“I’ve never felt a love like this,” the plastic surgeon told Bravo at the time. “It’s amazing.”